U.S. Forces Korea launches permanent Apache helicopter unit
SEOUL, May 18 (Yonhap) -- The U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) has held a ceremony launching a permanently stationed air cavalry squadron consisting of new Apache attack helicopters in a key U.S. base south of Seoul, its officials said Wednesday.
The 5th Squadron, 17th Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade was activated in the event at Camp Humphreys in Pyeongtaek, 70 kilometers south of Seoul, on Tuesday. It takes over from previous rotational aviation units.
The new unit is known to have dozens of the latest AH-64E Version 6 helicopters. In January, the U.S. Army said 24 of the latest Apache helicopters would be deployed here by February in the first overseas delivery of the new version of the aircraft.
In November last year, the Pentagon announced the results of its global defense posture review, which included a decision to permanently station a previously rotational Apache attack helicopter unit along with artillery division headquarters in South Korea.
sshluck@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Gov't to significantly increase international flights to meet travel demand
-
(LEAD) Yoon taps ex-deputy NSA for spy chief
-
(2nd LD) BTS wins three Billboard Music Awards, marking 6th year to win an award
-
Crypto investor probed over allegedly visiting house of Terraform's CEO
-
(LEAD) Yoon meets with delegations from Indonesia, Central African Republic
-
S. Korea to send condolence delegation to UAE over death of president
-
Yoon expresses hope for reopening of Seoul-Tokyo air route to bolster exchanges
-
(LEAD) N. Korea confirms first case of omicron variant of COVID-19: state media
-
Seoul's daily subway ridership hits pandemic-era high on eased restrictions
-
(5th LD) N.K. leader, wearing mask, chairs meeting on omicron outbreak
-
(LEAD) S. Korea looks into cryptocurrency market following TerraUSD, Luna crash
-
S. Korean volunteer fighter in Ukraine doesn't regret his action despite facing imprisonment at home
-
(LEAD) Yoon names ex-Vice FM Cho as ambassador to U.S.
-
Biden considers DMZ trip during upcoming visit to S. Korea: sources
-
(LEAD) N. Korea reports 6 additional deaths amid COVID-19; military mobilized for drug supply