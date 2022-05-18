Ateez to drop new Japanese EP next week
SEOUL, May 18 (Yonhap) -- K-pop boy group Ateez will release a new Japanese-language EP next week, its management agency said Wednesday.
The octet will drop its second Japanese EP "Beyond: Zero" next Wednesday, KQ Entertainment said, adding it will be the band's first release in Japan since its single "Dreamers" in July last year.
The EP will have seven tracks, including the main track "Rocky" and "The King."
Ahead of the album's release, Ateez unveiled a music video for "Rocky."
The group is set to hold its first-ever concerts before Japanese fans this summer. The shows titled "The Fellowship: Beginning of the End in Japan" will take place in Yokohama on July 16-18.
Meanwhile, Hongjoong will temporarily stay away from the group as he tested positive for COVID-19 Tuesday after returning home from the band's European tour, the agency said.
He is currently treating himself at home with no special symptoms, and all other members tested negative, it added.
sshim@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Gov't to significantly increase international flights to meet travel demand
-
(LEAD) Yoon taps ex-deputy NSA for spy chief
-
(2nd LD) BTS wins three Billboard Music Awards, marking 6th year to win an award
-
Crypto investor probed over allegedly visiting house of Terraform's CEO
-
(LEAD) Yoon meets with delegations from Indonesia, Central African Republic
-
S. Korea to send condolence delegation to UAE over death of president
-
Yoon expresses hope for reopening of Seoul-Tokyo air route to bolster exchanges
-
(LEAD) N. Korea confirms first case of omicron variant of COVID-19: state media
-
Seoul's daily subway ridership hits pandemic-era high on eased restrictions
-
(5th LD) N.K. leader, wearing mask, chairs meeting on omicron outbreak
-
(LEAD) S. Korea looks into cryptocurrency market following TerraUSD, Luna crash
-
S. Korean volunteer fighter in Ukraine doesn't regret his action despite facing imprisonment at home
-
(LEAD) Yoon names ex-Vice FM Cho as ambassador to U.S.
-
Biden considers DMZ trip during upcoming visit to S. Korea: sources
-
(LEAD) N. Korea reports 6 additional deaths amid COVID-19; military mobilized for drug supply