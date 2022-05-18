Bakery chain Paris Baguette opens 3 more stores in Indonesia
SEOUL, May 18 (Yonhap) -- South Korean food and beverage giant SPC Group said Wednesday its bakery-cafe chain Paris Baguette has opened three more stores in Indonesia in a bid to expand its presence there.
The new outlets, which opened in Jakarta and the adjacent city of South Tangerang, raised to seven the number of Paris Baguette stores in the most populous country in Southeast Asia, SPC said in a statement.
It came two months after Paris Baguette launched its fourth Indonesian outlet in Bekasi City adjacent to the Indonesian capital.
"Paris Baguette has been fast raising its brand awareness in Indonesia. We will make more efforts to boost our market share in Indonesia by making forays into diverse areas and offering localized products," a company official said.
SPC Group has been ramping up efforts to enter overseas markets.
Currently, SPC operates more than 400 stores of Paris Baguette in the United States, China, France and several Asian countries.
SPC also operates premium burger chain Shake Shack in South Korea, Singapore and Malaysia.
In June last year, Paris Baguette launched its first store in Cambodia in partnership with Cambodia's HSC Group, paving the way for Paris Baguette to tap into the new market. Cambodia marks the first country where Paris Baguette has opened a joint-venture outlet.
