The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR)
May 18, 2022
SEOUL, May 18 (Yonhap) -- The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR) as posted by Yonhap Infomax, the financial news and information arm of Yonhap News Agency, at 11:00 a.m.
Term Today (%) Previous Session (%)
1-W 1.50 1.50
1-M 1.56 1.55
2-M 1.64 1.62
3-M 1.72 1.71
6-M 1.93 1.92
12-M 2.46 2.44
