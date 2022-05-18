Yonhap News Summary
The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Monday.
-----------------
(2nd LD) N.K. leader criticizes problem in early response to COVID-19 crisis in key politburo meeting: state media
SEOUL-- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un rebuked officials for failing to respond properly to the COVID-19 outbreak in its early stages as he presided over a ruling Workers' Party meeting, state media said Wednesday.
His message came as the country reported more than 232,880 people with fever symptoms nationwide and six additional deaths, raising total fatalities to 62, as of 6 p.m. the previous day.
-----------------
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases above 30,000 for 2nd day amid omicron slowdown
SEOUL -- South Korea's new COVID-19 cases stayed above 30,000 for the second straight day Wednesday on a continued omicron slowdown as officials weigh a further easing of virus curbs toward returning to pre-pandemic normalcy.
The country reported 31,352 new COVID-19 infections, including 35 from overseas, bringing the total caseload to 17,861,744, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.
-----------------
(News Focus) Yoon's first summit with Biden to focus on N. Korea, economic security
SEOUL -- The upcoming first summit between President Yoon Suk-yeol and U.S. President Joe Biden is expected to focus on ways to deter North Korea's nuclear and missile threats, and enhance the allies' economic security.
Biden is due to arrive in Seoul on Friday on his first visit to the country since taking office and only 10 days after the launch of the Yoon administration, setting the stage for the earliest-ever Korea-U.S. summit following a South Korean president's inauguration.
-----------------
(News Focus) Yoon-Biden summit likely to focus on broadening alliance amid N.K. threats, China's assertiveness: experts
SEOUL -- Presidents Yoon Suk-yeol and Joe Biden are likely to leverage their upcoming summit later this week to firm up and broaden the South Korea-U.S. alliance in the face of a provocative North Korea and an assertive China, analysts said Wednesday.
Their first in-person summit, set to take place in Seoul on Saturday, comes amid deepening concerns about the North's recent series of missile launches, the possibility of its nuclear test and China's assertiveness, not to mention Russia's war in Ukraine.
-----------------
U.S. concerned about COVID outbreak in N. Korea, no delay in nuclear test expected: State Dept.
WASHINGTON -- The United States is deeply concerned about the COVID-19 outbreak in North Korea and supports providing humanitarian assistance, including COVID-19 vaccines, to the impoverished country, a state department spokesperson said Tuesday.
Ned Price, however, noted Pyongyang may still go ahead with its widely anticipated nuclear test.
-----------------
Yoon, PPP lawmakers travel to Gwangju en masse to commemorate 1980 democracy uprising
SEOUL -- President Yoon Suk-yeol and some 100 lawmakers from the ruling People Power Party (PPP) traveled to the southwestern city of Gwangju on Wednesday for a ceremony marking the 1980 pro-democracy uprising in an unprecedented outreach to the home turf of the main opposition party.
The civil revolt, in which Gwangju citizens rose up against the then military junta led by late former President Chun Doo-hwan, has long been associated with the liberal opposition Democratic Party (DP), and the conservative party has kept a distance from it amid perceptions its roots have ties to Chun.
-----------------
Hyundai to launch upgraded Palisade SUV this week
SEOUL -- South Korean automaker Hyundai Motor Co. said Wednesday it will launch the upgraded Palisade SUV in the domestic market this week amid the prolonged global chip shortage.
The face-lifted Palisade comes with a 3.8-liter gasoline engine or a 2.2-liter diesel engine, and is priced at 39 million won-52 million won (US$30,700-$41,000), the company said in a statement.
(END)
-
Gov't to significantly increase international flights to meet travel demand
-
(LEAD) Yoon taps ex-deputy NSA for spy chief
-
(2nd LD) BTS wins three Billboard Music Awards, marking 6th year to win an award
-
Crypto investor probed over allegedly visiting house of Terraform's CEO
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea still unresponsive to S. Korea's outreach for talks on COVID-19: official
-
S. Korea to send condolence delegation to UAE over death of president
-
Yoon expresses hope for reopening of Seoul-Tokyo air route to bolster exchanges
-
(LEAD) N. Korea confirms first case of omicron variant of COVID-19: state media
-
Seoul's daily subway ridership hits pandemic-era high on eased restrictions
-
(5th LD) N.K. leader, wearing mask, chairs meeting on omicron outbreak
-
(LEAD) S. Korea looks into cryptocurrency market following TerraUSD, Luna crash
-
S. Korean volunteer fighter in Ukraine doesn't regret his action despite facing imprisonment at home
-
(LEAD) Yoon names ex-Vice FM Cho as ambassador to U.S.
-
U.S. Forces Korea launches permanent Apache helicopter unit
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea still unresponsive to S. Korea's outreach for talks on COVID-19: official