Frontline Army soldier injured in unidentified blast

All News 14:16 May 18, 2022

SEOUL, May 18 (Yonhap) -- A South Korean soldier in a frontline Army unit was wounded due to an unidentified explosion during a border defense mission earlier this week, officials said Wednesday.

The blast occurred Tuesday when the soldier was conducting a land clearing operation to ensure visibility near a general outpost of the Army's First Corps that lies just south of the Demilitarized Zone separating the two Koreas.

He is currently receiving treatment for an injury to his toes, the officials said.

The military authorities are trying to ascertain the exact cause of the explosion, including the possibility of a stray landmine blast.

In this file photo provided by the Army's I Corps, taken May 8, 2020, a service member puts up a warning sign at a civilian access control line. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

