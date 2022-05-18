Frontline Army soldier injured in unidentified blast
SEOUL, May 18 (Yonhap) -- A South Korean soldier in a frontline Army unit was wounded due to an unidentified explosion during a border defense mission earlier this week, officials said Wednesday.
The blast occurred Tuesday when the soldier was conducting a land clearing operation to ensure visibility near a general outpost of the Army's First Corps that lies just south of the Demilitarized Zone separating the two Koreas.
He is currently receiving treatment for an injury to his toes, the officials said.
The military authorities are trying to ascertain the exact cause of the explosion, including the possibility of a stray landmine blast.
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Gov't to significantly increase international flights to meet travel demand
-
(LEAD) Yoon taps ex-deputy NSA for spy chief
-
(2nd LD) BTS wins three Billboard Music Awards, marking 6th year to win an award
-
Crypto investor probed over allegedly visiting house of Terraform's CEO
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea still unresponsive to S. Korea's outreach for talks on COVID-19: official
-
S. Korea to send condolence delegation to UAE over death of president
-
Yoon expresses hope for reopening of Seoul-Tokyo air route to bolster exchanges
-
(LEAD) N. Korea confirms first case of omicron variant of COVID-19: state media
-
Seoul's daily subway ridership hits pandemic-era high on eased restrictions
-
(5th LD) N.K. leader, wearing mask, chairs meeting on omicron outbreak
-
(LEAD) S. Korea looks into cryptocurrency market following TerraUSD, Luna crash
-
S. Korean volunteer fighter in Ukraine doesn't regret his action despite facing imprisonment at home
-
(LEAD) Yoon names ex-Vice FM Cho as ambassador to U.S.
-
U.S. Forces Korea launches permanent Apache helicopter unit
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea still unresponsive to S. Korea's outreach for talks on COVID-19: official