Exim Bank raises 1.5 bln euros via bond sale
All News 14:28 May 18, 2022
SEOUL, May 18 (Yonhap) -- The state-run Export-Import Bank of Korea (Exim Bank) said Wednesday it has raised 1.5 billion euros (US$1.58 billion) by selling global bonds.
The state lender has sold two-year floating-rate bonds worth 550 million euros and five-year, fixed-rated bonds worth 950 million euros.
It marks the largest-ever amount of euro-denominated bonds sold by a local institution, the bank said.
The Exim Bank said the proceeds from the debt sale will be used to support Korean companies involving renewable and secondary battery businesses in Europe.
jwc@yna.co.kr
(END)
