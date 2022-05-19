N. Korea reports 1 additional death amid COVID-19 outbreak
SEOUL, May 19 (Yonhap) -- North Korea reported one additional death and over 260,000 new suspected COVID-19 cases Thursday amid its ongoing battle with the virus outbreak.
According to the information of the state emergency epidemic prevention headquarters, over 262,270 people showed symptoms of fever and one death was reported over a 24-hour period until 6 p.m. Wednesday, raising the total number of fatalities to 63, the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported.
The total number of fever cases since late April stood at more than 1.97 million as of 6 p.m. Wednesday, of which more than 1.23 million have fully recovered and at least 740,160 being treated, it added.
