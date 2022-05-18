KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, May 18 (Yonhap) -- Wednesday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
Daesang 22,950 DN 150
AmoreG 43,700 DN 100
HyundaiMtr 185,500 0
SKNetworks 4,715 DN 45
NEXENTIRE 6,390 DN 50
CHONGKUNDANG 89,400 DN 1,500
ORION Holdings 14,300 UP 50
KCC 342,500 DN 1,000
SKBP 88,100 DN 400
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 81,200 DN 600
ShinhanGroup 42,050 DN 350
HITEJINRO 36,800 DN 150
DOOSAN 78,600 DN 4,000
DL 62,500 DN 900
Yuhan 58,600 UP 800
SLCORP 29,150 DN 550
CJ LOGISTICS 132,500 UP 1,000
LX INT 38,250 DN 600
DongkukStlMill 17,650 DN 250
CJ 83,100 0
TaihanElecWire 2,110 DN 30
Hyundai M&F INS 31,050 UP 100
DB HiTek 74,200 UP 1,800
HyundaiEng&Const 41,600 DN 650
CUCKOO HOMESYS 31,450 DN 150
Youngpoong 651,000 DN 6,000
SK hynix 113,500 UP 1,000
SamsungF&MIns 201,500 UP 1,500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 16,000 UP 50
Kogas 43,650 DN 1,350
Hanwha 28,200 DN 50
HANKOOK & COMPANY 14,000 DN 150
KIA CORP. 84,500 DN 700
DB INSURANCE 63,700 UP 600
SamsungElec 68,100 UP 500
NHIS 10,150 0
DongwonInd 241,500 UP 1,000
SK Discovery 40,250 DN 350
LS 59,400 DN 1,200
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES117000 DN4500
