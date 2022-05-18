KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
GC Corp 181,000 DN 1,000
GS E&C 38,400 DN 1,000
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 603,000 UP 12,000
KPIC 148,000 DN 1,500
MIRAE ASSET SEC 7,840 DN 20
SKC 148,000 UP 5,500
GS Retail 26,100 UP 100
Ottogi 443,000 DN 5,500
SGBC 61,100 DN 5,100
Hyosung 82,600 DN 400
LOTTE 34,200 0
GCH Corp 20,200 DN 300
LotteChilsung 182,500 DN 7,000
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 8,660 DN 150
POSCO Holdings 288,000 UP 500
BukwangPharm 10,550 DN 250
ILJIN MATERIALS 88,200 UP 1,300
Daewoong 29,200 DN 100
TaekwangInd 990,000 DN 6,000
SSANGYONGCNE 7,760 DN 30
KAL 29,450 UP 550
YUNGJIN PHARM 4,545 DN 80
LG Corp. 75,200 DN 100
POSCO CHEMICAL 124,000 0
Boryung 11,850 DN 50
LOTTE Fine Chem 82,900 DN 400
HYUNDAI STEEL 40,200 DN 200
Shinsegae 256,000 DN 3,000
Nongshim 274,000 DN 3,500
MERITZ SECU 5,930 UP 30
HtlShilla 75,500 UP 300
Hanmi Science 46,800 DN 300
SamsungElecMech 161,000 DN 500
Hanssem 69,000 0
KSOE 88,600 DN 2,200
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 31,150 0
MS IND 22,550 UP 100
OCI 109,000 DN 500
LS ELECTRIC 48,100 DN 1,750
KorZinc 557,000 UP 5,000
