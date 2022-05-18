SamsungHvyInd 5,550 DN 60

HyundaiMipoDock 77,900 DN 2,000

KumhoPetrochem 151,500 UP 3,000

IS DONGSEO 47,850 DN 1,950

Mobis 201,500 UP 2,000

HANWHA AEROSPACE 51,600 DN 700

S-Oil 110,000 DN 3,000

S-1 71,600 UP 800

ZINUS 60,900 DN 1,900

Hanchem 264,500 DN 1,000

DWS 57,000 DN 300

LG Innotek 352,000 UP 9,000

LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 195,000 DN 1,500

HMM 29,500 UP 150

HYUNDAI WIA 66,500 UP 700

KG DONGBU STL 17,250 DN 400

SamsungSecu 37,850 UP 150

SKTelecom 58,800 DN 1,700

SNT MOTIV 44,550 UP 150

HyundaiElev 34,700 DN 600

DONGSUH 26,700 DN 50

SAMSUNG SDS 145,000 0

KOREA AEROSPACE 47,300 DN 550

KUMHOTIRE 4,340 DN 150

Hanon Systems 10,900 DN 100

SK 248,000 DN 2,000

ShinpoongPharm 28,600 DN 450

Handsome 37,800 DN 250

Asiana Airlines 18,650 DN 200

COWAY 72,500 UP 300

LOTTE SHOPPING 101,000 0

IBK 11,050 DN 200

KEPCO 22,550 DN 200

SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL34350 DN50

LOTTE TOUR 15,100 DN 100

LG Uplus 13,100 DN 50

SAMSUNG LIFE 66,900 DN 300

KT&G 84,200 UP 300

Doosan Enerbility 19,850 DN 700

Doosanfc 36,950 UP 200

(MORE)