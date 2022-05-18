KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
SamsungHvyInd 5,550 DN 60
HyundaiMipoDock 77,900 DN 2,000
KumhoPetrochem 151,500 UP 3,000
IS DONGSEO 47,850 DN 1,950
Mobis 201,500 UP 2,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 51,600 DN 700
S-Oil 110,000 DN 3,000
S-1 71,600 UP 800
ZINUS 60,900 DN 1,900
Hanchem 264,500 DN 1,000
DWS 57,000 DN 300
LG Innotek 352,000 UP 9,000
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 195,000 DN 1,500
HMM 29,500 UP 150
HYUNDAI WIA 66,500 UP 700
KG DONGBU STL 17,250 DN 400
SamsungSecu 37,850 UP 150
SKTelecom 58,800 DN 1,700
SNT MOTIV 44,550 UP 150
HyundaiElev 34,700 DN 600
DONGSUH 26,700 DN 50
SAMSUNG SDS 145,000 0
KOREA AEROSPACE 47,300 DN 550
KUMHOTIRE 4,340 DN 150
Hanon Systems 10,900 DN 100
SK 248,000 DN 2,000
ShinpoongPharm 28,600 DN 450
Handsome 37,800 DN 250
Asiana Airlines 18,650 DN 200
COWAY 72,500 UP 300
LOTTE SHOPPING 101,000 0
IBK 11,050 DN 200
KEPCO 22,550 DN 200
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL34350 DN50
LOTTE TOUR 15,100 DN 100
LG Uplus 13,100 DN 50
SAMSUNG LIFE 66,900 DN 300
KT&G 84,200 UP 300
Doosan Enerbility 19,850 DN 700
Doosanfc 36,950 UP 200
(MORE)
