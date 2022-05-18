KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
LG Display 17,300 UP 250
Kangwonland 27,200 UP 100
NAVER 276,500 UP 1,000
Kakao 82,600 DN 600
NCsoft 435,500 UP 14,000
KIWOOM 87,100 DN 500
DSME 21,100 DN 350
HDSINFRA 6,140 DN 110
DWEC 6,170 DN 70
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 22,950 DN 800
CJ CheilJedang 407,500 UP 6,500
KEPCO KPS 36,200 DN 750
LGH&H 677,000 DN 7,000
SAMSUNG CARD 33,300 DN 50
KT 36,250 DN 300
LGCHEM 512,000 UP 7,000
PanOcean 7,970 UP 50
SAMSUNG C&T 116,000 DN 1,500
CheilWorldwide 24,950 UP 50
SamsungEng 25,350 DN 1,100
KEPCO E&C 74,800 DN 1,600
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 56,900 DN 200
HYUNDAI ROTEM 18,300 DN 150
LGELECTRONICS 107,000 DN 500
Celltrion 142,500 0
TKG Huchems 24,600 UP 200
DAEWOONG PHARM 167,500 UP 3,000
HYUNDAIDEPTST 78,100 UP 1,000
KIH 69,200 UP 100
GS 46,000 DN 1,000
CJ CGV 26,250 DN 600
LIG Nex1 74,100 DN 1,100
Fila Holdings 31,550 UP 550
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 209,500 UP 1,500
HANAFINANCIALGR 46,200 DN 50
HANWHA LIFE 2,520 DN 25
FOOSUNG 23,950 UP 250
BNK Financial Group 7,720 DN 30
SK Innovation 208,000 0
AMOREPACIFIC 156,000 DN 1,000
