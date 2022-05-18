KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
POONGSAN 29,800 DN 450
KBFinancialGroup 58,000 0
Hansae 25,050 UP 250
Youngone Corp 50,400 UP 1,850
CSWIND 48,400 DN 100
GKL 14,250 DN 100
KOLON IND 67,600 UP 2,800
HanmiPharm 299,500 0
Meritz Financial 31,700 UP 650
emart 119,500 DN 7,500
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY361 50 DN100
KOLMAR KOREA 39,600 DN 50
PIAM 44,400 UP 250
HANJINKAL 55,800 DN 400
DoubleUGames 43,900 UP 100
CUCKOO 17,450 DN 50
COSMAX 63,500 DN 100
MANDO 54,600 UP 300
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 793,000 UP 27,000
Doosan Bobcat 37,550 DN 1,900
H.S.ENTERPRISE 16,200 DN 450
Netmarble 76,600 UP 2,800
KRAFTON 247,500 UP 7,500
HD HYUNDAI 61,400 UP 500
ORION 94,200 UP 3,000
HANWHA SYSTEMS 15,450 0
BGF Retail 187,000 DN 6,000
SKCHEM 126,000 DN 3,500
HDC-OP 13,850 DN 250
HYOSUNG TNC 370,500 DN 6,500
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 466,000 UP 4,500
SKBS 125,000 0
WooriFinancialGroup 14,900 DN 800
KakaoBank 39,400 DN 600
HYBE 220,000 UP 1,000
SK ie technology 120,000 UP 2,500
LG Energy Solution 410,000 UP 1,500
DL E&C 50,100 DN 1,300
kakaopay 89,200 UP 500
SKSQUARE 45,000 UP 350
(END)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
