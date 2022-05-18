POONGSAN 29,800 DN 450

KBFinancialGroup 58,000 0

Hansae 25,050 UP 250

Youngone Corp 50,400 UP 1,850

CSWIND 48,400 DN 100

GKL 14,250 DN 100

KOLON IND 67,600 UP 2,800

HanmiPharm 299,500 0

Meritz Financial 31,700 UP 650

emart 119,500 DN 7,500

지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY361 50 DN100

KOLMAR KOREA 39,600 DN 50

PIAM 44,400 UP 250

HANJINKAL 55,800 DN 400

DoubleUGames 43,900 UP 100

CUCKOO 17,450 DN 50

COSMAX 63,500 DN 100

MANDO 54,600 UP 300

SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 793,000 UP 27,000

Doosan Bobcat 37,550 DN 1,900

H.S.ENTERPRISE 16,200 DN 450

Netmarble 76,600 UP 2,800

KRAFTON 247,500 UP 7,500

HD HYUNDAI 61,400 UP 500

ORION 94,200 UP 3,000

HANWHA SYSTEMS 15,450 0

BGF Retail 187,000 DN 6,000

SKCHEM 126,000 DN 3,500

HDC-OP 13,850 DN 250

HYOSUNG TNC 370,500 DN 6,500

HYOSUNG ADVANCED 466,000 UP 4,500

SKBS 125,000 0

WooriFinancialGroup 14,900 DN 800

KakaoBank 39,400 DN 600

HYBE 220,000 UP 1,000

SK ie technology 120,000 UP 2,500

LG Energy Solution 410,000 UP 1,500

DL E&C 50,100 DN 1,300

kakaopay 89,200 UP 500

SKSQUARE 45,000 UP 350

(END)