S. Korean Bond Yields on May. 18, 2022
All News 16:30 May 18, 2022
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 2.078 2.040 +3.8
2-year TB 2.796 2.806 -1.0
3-year TB 3.069 3.031 +3.8
10-year TB 3.320 3.287 +3.3
2-year MSB 2.885 2.879 +0.6
3-year CB (AA-) 3.832 3.784 +4.8
91-day CD 1.720 1.720 0.0
(END)
