Woman sentenced to 30 years in prison in nicotine-poisoning death of husband
SUWON, South Korea, May 18 (Yonhap) -- A woman was sentenced to 30 years in prison Wednesday for killing her husband, for financial gain, with a lethal dose of nicotine.
The wife in her late 30s was accused of poisoning her husband on May 26-27 last year by feeding him water, gruel and a mixed-grain beverage that contained a combined total of 3.7 milligrams of nicotine solution.
The Suwon District Court found her guilty of murder and handed down a 30-year prison sentence.
"The defendant had extramarital relations even though she had a spouse and killed the victim by making him eat food containing nicotine solution three times in order to collect the husband's insurance money and property," the court said.
The defendant denied the charge, arguing he committed suicide.
The court rejected the claim, saying he had searched online for apartment prices and methods to deal with acute indigestion the day before his death. There was no sign that the victim had taken the nicotine himself, it added.
