Defense minister offers condolences over death of UAE President
SEOUL, May 18 (Yonhap) -- Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup expressed his condolences over the recent death of United Arab Emirates (UAE) President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan during a visit to the country's embassy in Seoul on Wednesday.
"Our government will long remember the legacy of late President Khalifa, who contributed greatly to the development of the two countries' relationship, including its elevation to a special strategic partnership during his time in office," Lee was quoted by his office as saying.
UAE Ambassador to Seoul Abdulla Saif Al Nuaimi told Lee that he would do his utmost to continue developing the two countries' relationship based on "solid trust."
Led by South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol's special envoy, Rep. Chang Je-won of the ruling People Power Party, the country's delegation also expressed condolences during its visit to Abu Dhabi earlier this week.
The UAE president passed away Friday.
