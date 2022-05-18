N. Korea's trade with China jumps on year in April
SHENYANG, China, May 18 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's trade with China jumped on year in April as the two nations had resumed railroad freight traffic, according to Chinese customs data on Wednesday.
North Korea's trade volume with China stood at US$102 million in April, compared with some 30 million for the same month a year ago, according to the data.
Railroad freight traffic between North Korea and China halted in August 2020 due to outbreaks of COVID-19 in China, and resumed in January this year.
Trade between North Korea and China is expected to decline in May as railroad freight traffic was suspended again on April 29 due to tightened border controls put in place to ward off a COVID-19 outbreak in China's border city of Dandong.
Last Thursday, North Korea reported its first COVID-19 case after claiming to be coronavirus-free for over two years. In response, Pyongyang declared the implementation of the "maximum emergency" virus control system.
So far, North Korea, with a population of 24 million, has reported more than 1.72 million fever cases and 62 fatalities.
(END)
-
Ateez to drop new Japanese EP next week
-
Gov't to significantly increase international flights to meet travel demand
-
(2nd LD) BTS wins three Billboard Music Awards, marking 6th year to win an award
-
Crypto investor probed over allegedly visiting house of Terraform's CEO
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea still unresponsive to S. Korea's outreach for talks on COVID-19: official
-
S. Korea to send condolence delegation to UAE over death of president
-
(LEAD) N. Korea confirms first case of omicron variant of COVID-19: state media
-
Seoul's daily subway ridership hits pandemic-era high on eased restrictions
-
(5th LD) N.K. leader, wearing mask, chairs meeting on omicron outbreak
-
(URGENT) N. Korea says fever symptoms reported among more than 18,000 people Thursday alone amid COVID-19 outbreak
-
(LEAD) S. Korea looks into cryptocurrency market following TerraUSD, Luna crash
-
U.S. Forces Korea launches permanent Apache helicopter unit
-
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases above 30,000 for 2nd day amid omicron slowdown
-
Yoon, PPP lawmakers travel to Gwangju en masse to commemorate 1980 democracy uprising
-
U.S. concerned about COVID outbreak in N. Korea, no delay in nuclear test expected: State Dept.