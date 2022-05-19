Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

May 19, 2022

SEOUL, May 19 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on May 19.

Korean-language dailies
-- Yoon says spirit of 1980 pro-democracy uprising is cornerstone for nat'l unity (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- S. Korea, U.S. to expand relations to 'technological alliance' (Kookmin Daily)
-- Official campaign for June 1 local elections kicks off today (Donga Ilbo)
-- S. Korea, U.S. seek closer relations with technological alliance, IPEF (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Yoon says spirit of 1980 pro-democracy uprising is liberal democracy of Constitution (Segye Times)
-- Yoon says spirit of 1980 May uprising is cornerstone for nat'l unity (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Yoon vows to uphold spirit of 1980 pro-democracy uprising (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Liberals, conservatives sing along to signature song for pro-democracy uprising (Hankyoreh)
-- Yoon says spirit of pro-democracy uprising in Gwangju is founding stone for nat'l unity (Hankook Ilbo)
-- KDI expects inflation to jump to over 4 pct this year (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Hyundai, Kia to invest 21 tln won to expand domestic EV production capacity by 2030 (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Yoon Suk-yeol goes to Gwangju, sings anthem, to unify (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Yoon hails spirit of Gwangju Uprising in change of tone for conservatives (Korea Herald)
-- S. Korea to join US-led Indo-Pacific economic initiative (Korea Times)
