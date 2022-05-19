(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on May 19)

Rep. Kim also took flak by noting that he would dedicate himself to containing the Yoon government, describing it as the party's mission and fate. "The blood of the DPK runs through my veins," Kim wrote in letters to DPK lawmakers. He vowed to keep Yoon's possible bulldozer-style administration in check and help the party retake power. Their statements are dumfounding as they show they intend to use the Assembly as a tool in their struggle against the government. Their remarks are aimed at wooing support from hardline party members. But they definitely went too far.