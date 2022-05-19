'The Roundup' off to record-setting start at box office
SEOUL, May 19 (Yonhap) -- The action comedy "The Roundup" has set the best opening-day record among Korean films released during the COVID-19 pandemic, box-office data showed Thursday.
The sequel to the 2017 hit comedy "The Outlaws" garnered about 467,000 viewers upon its debut Wednesday, accounting for 89 percent of the tickets sold on the day, according to the Korean Film Council (KOFIC).
It marked the largest first-day score for a homegrown film since the new coronavirus broke out in early 2020, outnumbering the previous record of 354,000 set by the zombie apocalypse thriller "Peninsula" in July 2020.
But it lags behind "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" (2022) with an opening-day score of 715,000 last month and "Spider-Man: No Way Home" (2021) with 635,000 in December.
"The Roundup" tells the story of Detective Ma Seok-do (Ma Dong-seok) heading to Vietnam to extradite a suspect only to find out about additional murder cases involving an unknown killer who has committed crimes against tourists for many years.
brk@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Ateez to drop new Japanese EP next week
-
Gov't to significantly increase international flights to meet travel demand
-
(2nd LD) BTS wins three Billboard Music Awards, marking 6th year to win an award
-
Crypto investor probed over allegedly visiting house of Terraform's CEO
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea still unresponsive to S. Korea's outreach for talks on COVID-19: official
-
S. Korea to send condolence delegation to UAE over death of president
-
(LEAD) Yoon, PPP lawmakers travel to Gwangju en masse to commemorate 1980 democracy uprising
-
Seoul's daily subway ridership hits pandemic-era high on eased restrictions
-
(5th LD) N.K. leader, wearing mask, chairs meeting on omicron outbreak
-
(URGENT) N. Korea says fever symptoms reported among more than 18,000 people Thursday alone amid COVID-19 outbreak
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea, U.S. have 'plan B' ready in case of N.K. provocation during Biden's visit
-
Former President Moon scheduled to meet Biden in Seoul this weekend
-
U.S. Forces Korea launches permanent Apache helicopter unit
-
Yoon to announce S. Korea's participation in IPEF
-
(LEAD) S. Korea looks into cryptocurrency market following TerraUSD, Luna crash