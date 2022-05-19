Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Thursday's weather forecast

All News 09:00 May 19, 2022

SEOUL, May 19 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Thursday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 26/15 Cloudy 10

Incheon 22/15 Cloudy 10

Suwon 25/14 Cloudy 10

Cheongju 26/15 Cloudy 20

Daejeon 26/15 Sunny 20

Chuncheon 28/12 Cloudy 20

Gangneung 26/17 Cloudy 20

Jeonju 26/15 Sunny 20

Gwangju 27/14 Sunny 20

Jeju 24/18 Cloudy 30

Daegu 29/15 Sunny 20

Busan 25/17 Sunny 20

(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!