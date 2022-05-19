Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Seoul shares open steeply lower after U.S. stock plunge

All News 09:28 May 19, 2022

SEOUL, May 19 (Yonhap) -- Seoul shares opened steeply lower Thursday, tracking an overnight plunge on Wall Street that stemmed from fears about high-flying inflation pressure.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 47.02 points, or 1.79 percent, to 2,578.96 points in the first 15 minutes of trading.

The S&P 500 sank 4.04 percent Thursday, the sharpest drop since June 2020, as high inflation and lackluster earnings by giant retailers stoked concerns about a possible recession.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average plummeted 3.57 percent, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite tumbled 4.73 percent.

Most large caps traded lower in Seoul.

Market bellwether Samsung Electronics Co. lost 1.32 percent, the country's largest chemical company LG Chem shed 2.34 percent, and internet giant Naver retreated 2.89 percent.

Leading automaker Hyundai Motor dropped 2.43 percent, with No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix declining 2.2 percent.

The local currency changed hands at 1,275.65 won against the U.S. dollar as of 9:15 a.m., down 9.05 won from the previous session's close.

jwc@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keywords
#stocks-open
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!