(LEAD) New COVID-19 cases fall to 28,000s as omicron wave ebbs
(ATTN: ADDS details about vaccine delivery in paras 9-10, photo)
SEOUL, May 19 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's new COVID-19 cases fell to around 28,000 on Thursday, continuing the modest decline as the omicron spread has been slowing for weeks.
The country added 28,130 new COVID-19 infections, including 15 cases from overseas, bringing the total caseload to 17,889,849, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.
Thursday's tally marks a further fall from 31,352 and 35,117 counted for Tuesday and Monday, respectively. Daily infection numbers have stayed in the 10,000-50,000 range this month after hitting six digits in March and April at the height of the worst omicron wave.
The KDCA added 40 deaths from COVID-19, putting the total at 23,842, with the fatality rate standing at 0.13 percent, the KDCA said.
The number of critically ill patients dropped to 274 from 313 the previous day.
Health authorities will announce later this week the next steps for post-pandemic plans, including whether it will lift the seven-day quarantine mandate for confirmed COVID-19 patients, although it is predicted they might push back the plan for some time.
Officials are believed to share the view that relaxing more virus curbs would be premature, considering the continuing omicron spread and possibility of another variant outbreak.
South Korea has eased most of COVID-19 related restrictions, such as the cap on private gatherings and business hour curfews, as the virus curve began to head downward amid high vaccination rates.
The KDCA said an additional 2.04 million doses of Pfizer vaccines will arrive in South Korea later in the day, which will raise the total amount of vaccines delivered here to 20.58 million doses this year to date.
The government secured a total of 160.4 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines this year, with those made by Pfizer accounting for 60 million doses, followed by Moderna's 28.47 million doses and Novavax's 40 million doses, among others.
As of midnight Wednesday, 44.56 million, or 86.8 percent of the population, had completed the full two-dose vaccinations, and 33.24 million, representing 64.8 percent, had received their first booster shots. A total of 3.65 million people had gotten their second booster shots, the KDCA said.
elly@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Ateez to drop new Japanese EP next week
-
Gov't to significantly increase international flights to meet travel demand
-
(2nd LD) BTS wins three Billboard Music Awards, marking 6th year to win an award
-
Crypto investor probed over allegedly visiting house of Terraform's CEO
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea still unresponsive to S. Korea's outreach for talks on COVID-19: official
-
S. Korea to send condolence delegation to UAE over death of president
-
(LEAD) Yoon, PPP lawmakers travel to Gwangju en masse to commemorate 1980 democracy uprising
-
(5th LD) N.K. leader, wearing mask, chairs meeting on omicron outbreak
-
(URGENT) N. Korea says fever symptoms reported among more than 18,000 people Thursday alone amid COVID-19 outbreak
-
(LEAD) Presidential secretary resigns amid controversy over remarks on homosexuality
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea, U.S. have 'plan B' ready in case of N.K. provocation during Biden's visit
-
(3rd LD) N. Korean missile or nuclear test very possible during Biden's Asia trip: Sullivan
-
Former President Moon scheduled to meet Biden in Seoul this weekend
-
S. Korea to resume issuing short-term travel visas, e-visas next month
-
(LEAD) Yoon to virtually attend summit launching IPEF