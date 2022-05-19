Blue Jays' Ryu Hyun-jin to go for 1st win of season vs. MLB-worst Reds

He struggled with fastball command in those outings. For a finesse pitcher like Ryu, who will never blow away hitters with high-velocity stuff, establishing fastball command early is always critical. It allows them to attack corners with their secondary pitches. And because Ryu doesn't throw hard, missing his spots with his fastball and leaving them out over the plate will often result in extra-base hits and at least in some hard-hit balls. The margin for error is always slim.