S. Korea to resume issuing short-term travel visas, e-visas next month
By Kim Han-joo
SEOUL, May 19 (Yonhap) -- South Korea will resume issuing short-term travel visas and e-visas starting June 1, officials said Thursday, more than two years after suspending all new applications due to the pandemic.
The justice ministry said the decision is aimed at bringing in more foreign tourists to boost domestic consumption and invigorate related industries after South Korea lifted nearly all COVID-19 social distancing restrictions.
A short-term general C-3 visa allows foreigners to enter the country for tourism, transit, visiting relatives or similar reasons and to stay here for up to 90 days.
The short-term visa has only been issued for the purpose of diplomacy, government affairs, or other kinds of humanitarian reasons over the past two years.
An e-visa is issued online for foreigners with excellent talents or group tourists, the ministry said.
"The influx of foreign tourists will boost domestic demand and invigorate relevant industries, which will eventually help create more jobs and attract foreign talent," a ministry official, who asked not to be named, said.
