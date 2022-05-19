Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KBO commissioner proposes holding season openers in U.S. in meeting with MLB official

All News 14:03 May 19, 2022

By Yoo Jee-ho

SEOUL, May 19 (Yonhap) -- Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) Commissioner proposed holding South Korean regular season games in the United States in his meeting with a senior Major League Baseball (MLB) official, the Seoul-based league said Thursday.

The KBO said Heo Koo-youn met with Jim Small, MLB's senior vice president for international affairs, in Heo's Seoul office Wednesday, and the two discussed ways in which the KBO and MLB can strengthen mutual cooperation in helping globalize baseball.

Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) Commissioner Heo Koo-youn (L) poses with Jim Small, Major League Baseball's senior vice president for international affairs, after their meeting on May 18, 2022, at the KBO headquarters in Seoul, in this photo provided by the KBO. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

According to the KBO, Heo proposed staging KBO Opening Day games in the United States and also having KBO teams participate in major league spring training action. Heo and Small also discussed staging an exhibition series in South Korea pitting MLB All-Stars against KBO players after this season and holding MLB Opening Day games in South Korea.

At the meeting, Heo and Small also went over preparations for the 2023 World Baseball Classic (WBC), an international tournament organized by MLB.

South Korea hosted preliminary games at the 2017 WBC. MLB is expected to announce detailed schedules and venues for the 2023 edition in the near future.

jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#KBO #MLB #baseball
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!