Top court denies citizenship obtained through sham marriage
By Kim Han-joo
SEOUL, May 19 (Yonhap) -- The Supreme Court ruled Thursday that citizenship obtained through marriage not made in good faith should not be recognized, marking the first ruling on "sham marriages" as a means of getting citizenship.
Upholding a lower court's ruling, the top court found a Chinese national, whose identity has been withheld, guilty of violating the relevant passport law and the immigration law.
The woman entered South Korea in 1995 with a fake identification card and then married a local man for the purpose of immigration fraud, according to a court document.
She then got a South Korean passport under a fake name and married another Chinese man in 2012, the document showed. She entered and departed South Korea a total of 12 times between 2013 and 2017 with the fake passport.
"South Korean nationality obtained through a fake marriage should not be recognized," the court said in a ruling.
The ruling further said crimes related to obtaining citizenship through any fraudulent method should be punished sternly.
It marks the first time the Supreme Court delivered a ruling stipulating that citizenship should be annulled when a marriage itself is annulled.
khj@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Ateez to drop new Japanese EP next week
-
Gov't to significantly increase international flights to meet travel demand
-
(2nd LD) BTS wins three Billboard Music Awards, marking 6th year to win an award
-
Crypto investor probed over allegedly visiting house of Terraform's CEO
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea still unresponsive to S. Korea's outreach for talks on COVID-19: official
-
S. Korea to send condolence delegation to UAE over death of president
-
(LEAD) Yoon, PPP lawmakers travel to Gwangju en masse to commemorate 1980 democracy uprising
-
(5th LD) N.K. leader, wearing mask, chairs meeting on omicron outbreak
-
(URGENT) N. Korea says fever symptoms reported among more than 18,000 people Thursday alone amid COVID-19 outbreak
-
(LEAD) Presidential secretary resigns amid controversy over remarks on homosexuality
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea, U.S. have 'plan B' ready in case of N.K. provocation during Biden's visit
-
(3rd LD) N. Korean missile or nuclear test very possible during Biden's Asia trip: Sullivan
-
Former President Moon scheduled to meet Biden in Seoul this weekend
-
S. Korea to resume issuing short-term travel visas, e-visas next month
-
(LEAD) Yoon to virtually attend summit launching IPEF