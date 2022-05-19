Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Military reports 1,127 more COVID-19 cases

All News 15:05 May 19, 2022

SEOUL, May 19 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military reported 1,127 additional COVID-19 cases Thursday, raising the total caseload among its service members to 150,376, the defense ministry said.

The new cases included 843 from the Army, 135 from the Air Force, 62 from the Navy, 57 from the Marine Corps and 29 from units under the direct control of the ministry.

There was also one case from the ministry.

Currently, 6,025 military personnel are under treatment.

In this file photo, a service member boards a train at Seoul Station in central Seoul on May 1, 2022. (Yonhap)

