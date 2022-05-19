Top security officials of S. Korea, Japan discuss N. Korea, bilateral ties
SEOUL, May 19 (Yonhap) -- National Security Adviser Kim Sung-han held a virtual meeting with his Japanese counterpart Thursday, and discussed North Korea's provocations and the need to develop future-oriented bilateral ties, his office said.
Kim held video talks with Takeo Akiba, secretary general of Japan's National Security Secretariat, for the first time since taking office last week.
"The two sides exchanged opinions on the recent situation in North Korea and North Korea's movements toward provocations, regional affairs and international issues, such as the situation in Ukraine," his office said in a press release.
The two also discussed "the need to develop future-oriented relations between South Korea Japan," it said.
Kim and Akiba agreed there is much room for cooperation between South Korea and Japan, and trilaterally with the United States, in the increasingly complex Northeast Asian region and international affairs, and promised to continue close consultations between their offices, it added.
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Ateez to drop new Japanese EP next week
-
Gov't to significantly increase international flights to meet travel demand
-
(2nd LD) BTS wins three Billboard Music Awards, marking 6th year to win an award
-
Crypto investor probed over allegedly visiting house of Terraform's CEO
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea still unresponsive to S. Korea's outreach for talks on COVID-19: official
-
S. Korea to send condolence delegation to UAE over death of president
-
(LEAD) Yoon, PPP lawmakers travel to Gwangju en masse to commemorate 1980 democracy uprising
-
(5th LD) N.K. leader, wearing mask, chairs meeting on omicron outbreak
-
(URGENT) N. Korea says fever symptoms reported among more than 18,000 people Thursday alone amid COVID-19 outbreak
-
(LEAD) Presidential secretary resigns amid controversy over remarks on homosexuality
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea, U.S. have 'plan B' ready in case of N.K. provocation during Biden's visit
-
(3rd LD) N. Korean missile or nuclear test very possible during Biden's Asia trip: Sullivan
-
Former President Moon scheduled to meet Biden in Seoul this weekend
-
S. Korea to resume issuing short-term travel visas, e-visas next month
-
(LEAD) Yoon to virtually attend summit launching IPEF