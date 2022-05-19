KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, May 19 (Yonhap) -- Thursday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
DL 62,400 DN 100
SK hynix 111,000 DN 2,500
Yuhan 58,200 DN 400
SLCORP 29,200 UP 50
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 79,900 DN 1,300
ShinhanGroup 40,700 DN 1,350
Youngpoong 648,000 DN 3,000
HANKOOK & COMPANY 13,650 DN 350
KIA CORP. 82,100 DN 2,400
DOOSAN 77,300 DN 1,300
CJ LOGISTICS 125,500 DN 7,000
HITEJINRO 36,100 DN 700
KAL 28,750 DN 700
SSANGYONGCNE 7,870 UP 110
YUNGJIN PHARM 4,385 DN 160
LG Corp. 74,400 DN 800
Daewoong 28,400 DN 800
TaekwangInd 974,000 DN 16,000
AmoreG 42,200 DN 1,500
HyundaiMtr 182,000 DN 3,500
BukwangPharm 10,350 DN 200
ILJIN MATERIALS 93,500 UP 5,300
KCC 338,000 DN 4,500
SKBP 86,000 DN 2,100
NEXENTIRE 6,280 DN 110
CHONGKUNDANG 88,900 DN 500
Daesang 22,500 DN 450
SKNetworks 4,570 DN 145
ORION Holdings 13,900 DN 400
HyundaiEng&Const 40,200 DN 1,400
CUCKOO HOMESYS 30,250 DN 1,200
SamsungF&MIns 198,500 DN 3,000
HANALL BIOPHARMA 15,650 DN 350
Kogas 43,700 UP 50
Hanwha 27,600 DN 600
DB HiTek 73,600 DN 600
CJ 81,000 DN 2,100
LX INT 37,500 DN 750
DongkukStlMill 16,800 DN 850
TaihanElecWire 2,100 DN 10
