KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
Hyundai M&F INS 30,850 DN 200
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 8,360 DN 300
POSCO Holdings 285,000 DN 3,000
DB INSURANCE 62,900 DN 800
SamsungElec 67,500 DN 600
NHIS 10,050 DN 100
SK Discovery 39,050 DN 1,200
LS 60,500 UP 1,100
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES114500 DN2500
GC Corp 178,000 DN 3,000
GS E&C 37,600 DN 800
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 591,000 DN 12,000
KPIC 145,500 DN 2,500
MIRAE ASSET SEC 7,840 0
SKC 153,000 UP 5,000
GS Retail 26,150 UP 50
Ottogi 430,000 DN 13,000
Shinsegae 250,500 DN 5,500
Nongshim 274,500 UP 500
SGBC 58,900 DN 2,200
Hyosung 81,600 DN 1,000
LOTTE 33,500 DN 700
GCH Corp 19,800 DN 400
LotteChilsung 182,500 0
HYUNDAI STEEL 39,450 DN 750
Boryung 11,500 DN 350
POSCO CHEMICAL 128,500 UP 4,500
LOTTE Fine Chem 82,000 DN 900
DongwonInd 244,000 UP 2,500
Hanmi Science 45,650 DN 1,150
FOOSUNG 25,600 UP 1,650
HtlShilla 73,800 DN 1,700
SamsungElecMech 158,000 DN 3,000
Hanssem 67,300 DN 1,700
KSOE 86,400 DN 2,200
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 31,200 UP 50
MS IND 22,800 UP 250
OCI 107,000 DN 2,000
LS ELECTRIC 48,200 UP 100
KorZinc 561,000 UP 4,000
