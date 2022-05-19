KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
SamsungHvyInd 5,460 DN 90
HyundaiMipoDock 78,500 UP 600
MERITZ SECU 5,880 DN 50
KumhoPetrochem 149,500 DN 2,000
IS DONGSEO 47,700 DN 150
S-Oil 107,000 DN 3,000
Mobis 195,000 DN 6,500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 50,800 DN 800
S-1 70,800 DN 800
ZINUS 58,000 DN 2,900
Hanchem 262,000 DN 2,500
DWS 55,700 DN 1,300
LG Innotek 340,000 DN 12,000
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 196,500 UP 1,500
HMM 29,250 DN 250
HYUNDAI WIA 63,500 DN 3,000
DONGSUH 26,450 DN 250
KEPCO 22,500 DN 50
SamsungSecu 36,950 DN 900
KG DONGBU STL 16,700 DN 550
SKTelecom 57,800 DN 1,000
SNT MOTIV 43,800 DN 750
HyundaiElev 33,700 DN 1,000
SAMSUNG SDS 146,000 UP 1,000
KOREA AEROSPACE 46,650 DN 650
KUMHOTIRE 4,145 DN 195
Hanon Systems 10,700 DN 200
SK 247,000 DN 1,000
ShinpoongPharm 27,600 DN 1,000
Handsome 36,300 DN 1,500
Asiana Airlines 18,150 DN 500
COWAY 70,200 DN 2,300
LOTTE SHOPPING 97,000 DN 4,000
IBK 11,000 DN 50
KIWOOM 86,000 DN 1,100
DSME 20,500 DN 600
HDSINFRA 6,060 DN 80
DWEC 6,010 DN 160
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 22,950 0
CJ CheilJedang 396,000 DN 11,500
(MORE)
-
Ateez to drop new Japanese EP next week
-
Gov't to significantly increase international flights to meet travel demand
-
(2nd LD) BTS wins three Billboard Music Awards, marking 6th year to win an award
-
Crypto investor probed over allegedly visiting house of Terraform's CEO
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea still unresponsive to S. Korea's outreach for talks on COVID-19: official
-
S. Korea to send condolence delegation to UAE over death of president
-
(LEAD) Yoon, PPP lawmakers travel to Gwangju en masse to commemorate 1980 democracy uprising
-
(5th LD) N.K. leader, wearing mask, chairs meeting on omicron outbreak
-
(URGENT) N. Korea says fever symptoms reported among more than 18,000 people Thursday alone amid COVID-19 outbreak
-
(LEAD) Presidential secretary resigns amid controversy over remarks on homosexuality
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea, U.S. have 'plan B' ready in case of N.K. provocation during Biden's visit
-
(3rd LD) N. Korean missile or nuclear test very possible during Biden's Asia trip: Sullivan
-
Former President Moon scheduled to meet Biden in Seoul this weekend
-
S. Korea to resume issuing short-term travel visas, e-visas next month
-
(LEAD) Yoon to virtually attend summit launching IPEF