KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
KEPCO KPS 35,450 DN 750
LGH&H 668,000 DN 9,000
LGCHEM 502,000 DN 10,000
SamsungEng 24,550 DN 800
SAMSUNG C&T 116,000 0
PanOcean 7,930 DN 40
SAMSUNG CARD 33,250 DN 50
CheilWorldwide 24,850 DN 100
KT 36,350 UP 100
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL34200 DN150
LOTTE TOUR 14,850 DN 250
LG Uplus 13,050 DN 50
SAMSUNG LIFE 65,700 DN 1,200
KT&G 84,500 UP 300
Doosan Enerbility 19,800 DN 50
Doosanfc 35,500 DN 1,450
LG Display 16,750 DN 550
Kangwonland 26,650 DN 550
NAVER 271,500 DN 5,000
Kakao 80,400 DN 2,200
NCsoft 429,500 DN 6,000
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 201,500 DN 8,000
HANAFINANCIALGR 45,300 DN 900
HANWHA LIFE 2,390 DN 130
GS 45,450 DN 550
CJ CGV 26,250 0
LIG Nex1 73,200 DN 900
Fila Holdings 30,200 DN 1,350
KEPCO E&C 74,000 DN 800
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 56,100 DN 800
HYUNDAI ROTEM 17,800 DN 500
LGELECTRONICS 101,500 DN 5,500
Celltrion 141,000 DN 1,500
TKG Huchems 24,600 0
DAEWOONG PHARM 162,000 DN 5,500
HYUNDAIDEPTST 76,000 DN 2,100
KIH 67,400 DN 1,800
AMOREPACIFIC 153,000 DN 3,000
SK Innovation 204,000 DN 4,000
POONGSAN 29,100 DN 700
Ateez to drop new Japanese EP next week
Gov't to significantly increase international flights to meet travel demand
(2nd LD) BTS wins three Billboard Music Awards, marking 6th year to win an award
Crypto investor probed over allegedly visiting house of Terraform's CEO
(2nd LD) N. Korea still unresponsive to S. Korea's outreach for talks on COVID-19: official
S. Korea to send condolence delegation to UAE over death of president
(LEAD) Yoon, PPP lawmakers travel to Gwangju en masse to commemorate 1980 democracy uprising
(5th LD) N.K. leader, wearing mask, chairs meeting on omicron outbreak
(URGENT) N. Korea says fever symptoms reported among more than 18,000 people Thursday alone amid COVID-19 outbreak
(LEAD) Presidential secretary resigns amid controversy over remarks on homosexuality
(2nd LD) S. Korea, U.S. have 'plan B' ready in case of N.K. provocation during Biden's visit
(3rd LD) N. Korean missile or nuclear test very possible during Biden's Asia trip: Sullivan
Former President Moon scheduled to meet Biden in Seoul this weekend
S. Korea to resume issuing short-term travel visas, e-visas next month
(LEAD) Yoon to virtually attend summit launching IPEF