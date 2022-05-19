KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
KBFinancialGroup 56,700 DN 1,300
Hansae 22,700 DN 2,350
Youngone Corp 46,250 DN 4,150
CSWIND 48,900 UP 500
GKL 14,150 DN 100
KOLON IND 64,600 DN 3,000
HanmiPharm 294,500 DN 5,000
Meritz Financial 30,600 DN 1,100
BNK Financial Group 7,540 DN 180
emart 115,500 DN 4,000
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY356 00 DN550
KOLMAR KOREA 38,700 DN 900
PIAM 45,250 UP 850
HANJINKAL 54,200 DN 1,600
DoubleUGames 42,350 DN 1,550
CUCKOO 17,050 DN 400
COSMAX 63,800 UP 300
MANDO 51,900 DN 2,700
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 796,000 UP 3,000
Doosan Bobcat 36,700 DN 850
H.S.ENTERPRISE 15,550 DN 650
Netmarble 80,000 UP 3,400
KRAFTON 237,000 DN 10,500
HD HYUNDAI 60,400 DN 1,000
ORION 95,000 UP 800
HANWHA SYSTEMS 15,300 DN 150
BGF Retail 184,000 DN 3,000
SKCHEM 122,000 DN 4,000
HDC-OP 13,400 DN 450
HYOSUNG TNC 357,000 DN 13,500
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 456,000 DN 10,000
SKBS 121,500 DN 3,500
WooriFinancialGroup 14,200 DN 700
KakaoBank 38,650 DN 750
HYBE 218,500 DN 1,500
SK ie technology 119,500 DN 500
LG Energy Solution 415,500 UP 5,500
DL E&C 49,500 DN 600
kakaopay 88,100 DN 1,100
SKSQUARE 44,700 DN 300
(END)
-
Ateez to drop new Japanese EP next week
-
Gov't to significantly increase international flights to meet travel demand
-
(2nd LD) BTS wins three Billboard Music Awards, marking 6th year to win an award
-
Crypto investor probed over allegedly visiting house of Terraform's CEO
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea still unresponsive to S. Korea's outreach for talks on COVID-19: official
-
S. Korea to send condolence delegation to UAE over death of president
-
(LEAD) Yoon, PPP lawmakers travel to Gwangju en masse to commemorate 1980 democracy uprising
-
(5th LD) N.K. leader, wearing mask, chairs meeting on omicron outbreak
-
(URGENT) N. Korea says fever symptoms reported among more than 18,000 people Thursday alone amid COVID-19 outbreak
-
(LEAD) Presidential secretary resigns amid controversy over remarks on homosexuality
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea, U.S. have 'plan B' ready in case of N.K. provocation during Biden's visit
-
(3rd LD) N. Korean missile or nuclear test very possible during Biden's Asia trip: Sullivan
-
Former President Moon scheduled to meet Biden in Seoul this weekend
-
S. Korea to resume issuing short-term travel visas, e-visas next month
-
(LEAD) Yoon to virtually attend summit launching IPEF