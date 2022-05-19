S. Korea, U.S., Japan in talks over possible defense chief talks in Singapore next month: official
SEOUL, May 19 (Yonhap) -- South Korea, the United States and Japan are in talks over the idea of holding trilateral defense ministerial talks on the margins of an annual security forum in Singapore next month, a Seoul official said Thursday.
The talk of the three-way meeting emerged as Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup and his U.S. and Japanese counterparts, Lloyd Austin and Nobuo Kishi, are reportedly expected to join the Shangri-La Dialogue in the city state set for June 10-12.
"On the issue of holding the trilateral defense ministers talks between the South, the U.S. and Japan, the related countries are currently in consultations," the official at the defense ministry told reporters on condition of anonymity.
Should the three-way talks take place, it would mark the first such in-person gathering since November 2019.
sshluck@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Ateez to drop new Japanese EP next week
-
Gov't to significantly increase international flights to meet travel demand
-
(2nd LD) BTS wins three Billboard Music Awards, marking 6th year to win an award
-
Crypto investor probed over allegedly visiting house of Terraform's CEO
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea still unresponsive to S. Korea's outreach for talks on COVID-19: official
-
S. Korea to send condolence delegation to UAE over death of president
-
(LEAD) Yoon, PPP lawmakers travel to Gwangju en masse to commemorate 1980 democracy uprising
-
(5th LD) N.K. leader, wearing mask, chairs meeting on omicron outbreak
-
(URGENT) N. Korea says fever symptoms reported among more than 18,000 people Thursday alone amid COVID-19 outbreak
-
(LEAD) Presidential secretary resigns amid controversy over remarks on homosexuality
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea, U.S. have 'plan B' ready in case of N.K. provocation during Biden's visit
-
(3rd LD) N. Korean missile or nuclear test very possible during Biden's Asia trip: Sullivan
-
Former President Moon scheduled to meet Biden in Seoul this weekend
-
S. Korea to resume issuing short-term travel visas, e-visas next month
-
(LEAD) Yoon to virtually attend summit launching IPEF