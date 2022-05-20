(LEAD) N. Korea's total suspected COVID-19 cases surpass 2 million
By Chae Yun-hwan
SEOUL, May 20 (Yonhap) -- North Korea reported over 260,000 new suspected COVID-19 cases Friday, with the total number of such cases surpassing 2 million, eight days after it first confirmed the virus outbreak.
More than 263,370 people showed symptoms of fever and two deaths were reported over a 24-hour period until 6 p.m. the previous day, raising the total number of fatalities to 65, the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported, citing data from the state emergency epidemic prevention headquarters.
The total number of fever cases since late April in the country, with a population of around 25 million, stood at more than 2.24 million as of 6 p.m. Thursday, of which more than 1.48 million have recovered and at least 754,810 are being treated, it added.
The daily number of fever cases has remained under 300,000 for the fourth day after reaching 392,920 on Sunday.
Last Thursday, the North reported its first COVID-19 case after claiming to be coronavirus-free for over two years and declared the implementation of the "maximum emergency" virus control system.
