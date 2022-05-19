Go to Contents Go to Navigation

NSC discusses upcoming S. Korea-U.S. summit, N. Korea

All News 17:31 May 19, 2022

SEOUL, May 19 (Yonhap) -- The presidential National Security Council (NSC) met Thursday, and discussed the upcoming South Korea-U.S. summit and possible North Korean provocations.

The meeting of the NSC standing committee was held for the first time following the launch of the Yoon Suk-yeol administration last week and was presided over by National Security Adviser Kim Sung-han.

"During the meeting, the committee checked key foreign policy and security issues, including U.S. President Biden's visit to South Korea," the presidential office said in a statement, referring to Biden's visit scheduled for Friday through Sunday.

The committee also "analyzed overall signs related to North Korea's ballistic missile launches and nuclear test, and discussed future plans," it said.

This photo, provided by the presidential office, shows a meeting of the standing committee of the presidential National Security Council held at the presidential office in Seoul on May 19, 2022. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

