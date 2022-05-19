NK leader unlikely to have received COVID-19 vaccine: spy agency
SEOUL, May 19 (Yonhap) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un is unlikely to have been vaccinated against COVID-19, South Korea's spy agency was quoted as saying Thursday.
The National Intelligence Service (NIS) said in a closed-door briefing to lawmakers it assumes Kim has not received COVID-19 vaccine inoculation, citing unspecified "various circumstances," multiple participants in the briefing told Yonhap News Agency.
Pyongyang has not brought any vaccine products into the country, but is starting to sense the need for vaccination, the NIS said, citing North Korean state media Rodong Sinmun's recent report that vaccination is effective in preventing the spread of the virus, according to the officials.
