Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Arrest warrant sought for accomplice in 2019 'valley murder' case

All News 19:26 May 19, 2022

INCHEON, May 19 (Yonhap) -- Prosecutors said Thursday they have sought a formal arrest warrant for a man who allegedly aided and abetted key suspects in the high-profile "valley murder" case of 2019.

The 30-year-old man, whose identity was withheld, was charged with aiding and abetting Lee Eun-hae and her extramarital lover, Cho Hyun-soo, in the alleged murder of Lee's husband purportedly perpetrated for a hefty insurance payout.

Lee, 31, and Cho, 30, allegedly prodded Lee's then 39-year-old husband to jump into a deep mountain stream in Gapyeong, 60 kilometers east of Seoul, on June 30, 2019, even though he was unable to swim, and letting him drown.

The two were indicted with murder charges and are scheduled to face their first trial hearing later this month.

Lee and Cho were also accused of attempting to kill the husband by poisoning him with puffer fish toxin in February 2019 and trying to drown him at a fishing place in May of that year.

The newly arrested accomplice, who has 18 previous criminal infractions, reportedly had close ties with both Lee and Cho. A court hearing on the arrest warrant request could be held as early as Friday.

Lee Eun-hae (L), a suspect in a murder case involving her late husband, and her accomplice, Cho Hyun-soo, arrive at the Incheon District Court for a hearing, in this file photo taken on April 19, 2022, after being arrested on April 16. (Yonhap)

odissy@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keywords
#2019 valley murder
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!