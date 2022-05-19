At least 4 injured in S-Oil refinery explosion in Ulsan: firefighters
All News 22:08 May 19, 2022
ULSAN, May 19 (Yonhap) -- At least four people were injured Thursday in an explosion at a refinery owned by S-Oil Corp., South Korea's third-largest refiner, in the southeastern city of Ulsan, firefighters said.
Fire authorities said they received a report of the explosion in the S-Oil refinery at Onsan industrial park in the industrial city, located 414 kilometers southeast of Seoul, at 8:52 p.m.
According to officials, at least four people at the refinery were injured and moved to a hospital.
Firefighters were dispatched at the plant to contain the blaze.
