At least 4 injured in S-Oil refinery explosion in Ulsan: firefighters

All News 22:08 May 19, 2022

ULSAN, May 19 (Yonhap) -- At least four people were injured Thursday in an explosion at a refinery owned by S-Oil Corp., South Korea's third-largest refiner, in the southeastern city of Ulsan, firefighters said.

Fire authorities said they received a report of the explosion in the S-Oil refinery at Onsan industrial park in the industrial city, located 414 kilometers southeast of Seoul, at 8:52 p.m.

According to officials, at least four people at the refinery were injured and moved to a hospital.

Firefighters were dispatched at the plant to contain the blaze.

This photo provided by a Yonhap reader on May 19, 2022, shows a refinery of S-Oil Corp. in Ulsan on fire following an explosion. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE)(Yonhap)

