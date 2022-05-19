(LEAD) At least 8 injured in S-Oil refinery explosion in Ulsan: firefighters
ULSAN, May 19 (Yonhap) -- At least eight people were injured Thursday in an explosion at a refinery owned by S-Oil Corp., South Korea's third-largest refiner, in the southeastern city of Ulsan, firefighters said.
Fire authorities said they received a report of the explosion in the S-Oil refinery at Onsan industrial park in the industrial city, located 414 kilometers southeast of Seoul, at 8:52 p.m.
According to officials, at least eight people at the refinery were injured.
Firefighters were dispatched at the plant to contain the blaze. Authorities said they believe the accident occurred during the processing of crude oil into petroleum.
odissy@yna.co.kr
(END)
