Go to Contents Go to Navigation

(2nd LD) 8 injured in S-Oil refinery explosion in Ulsan: firefighters

All News 22:50 May 19, 2022

(ATTN: UPDATES with more info from 3rd para; RECASTS headline, lead)

ULSAN, May 19 (Yonhap) -- Eight people were injured Thursday in an explosion at a refinery owned by S-Oil Corp., South Korea's third-largest refiner, in the southeastern city of Ulsan, firefighters said.

Fire authorities said they received a report of the explosion in the S-Oil refinery at Onsan industrial park in the industrial city, located 414 kilometers southeast of Seoul, at 8:52 p.m.

According to officials, eight people at the refinery were injured, of which seven were employees of a subcontractor company. Of the injured, six were seriously wounded.

Authorities said the explosion occurred while workers were testing the facility's alkylation processing unit following a regular maintenance procedure. According to witnesses, the blast was also felt in nearby buildings.

Firefighters have issued a level-2 warning, which enables them to call in support, including firefighters, from other areas, and have mobilized 39 fire trucks to contain the blaze.

This photo provided by a Yonhap reader on May 19, 2022, shows a refinery of S-Oil Corp. in the southeastern city of Ulsan on fire following an explosion. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)
This photo provided by a Yonhap reader on May 19, 2022, shows a refinery of S-Oil Corp. in the southeastern city of Ulsan on fire following an explosion. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

odissy@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#S-Oil #explosion
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!