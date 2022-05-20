Korean-language dailies

-- Prosecutors speed up investigation on officials from Moon gov't (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Prosecutors raid Paik Un-gyu's home, office in move aimed at Moon gov't (Kookmin Daily)

-- S. Korea-U.S. alliance to be expanded, including supply chain, nuclear plant (Donga Ilbo)

-- Confirmation of Han Duck-soo gains traction on support from Lee Jae-myung (Seoul Shinmun)

-- N. Korea injects fuel into ICBM ahead of Biden's planned visit (Segye Times)

-- Cryptocurrency, stocks, properties' bubble starts to burst (Chosun Ilbo)

-- K-semiconductors facing crisis; S. Korea-U.S. 'chip alliance' opportunity (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Washington asks for participation in S. Korea-U.S.-Japan exercise; Yoon's gov't says no consultations have been made (Hankyoreh)

-- Will they understand each other? (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Yoon, Biden to hold hands on nuclear reactor exports (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- S. Korea, U.S. get closer, forge 'nuclear reactor alliance,' following another in chips (Korea Economic Daily)

