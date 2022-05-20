Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

All News 06:56 May 20, 2022

SEOUL, May 20 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on May 20.

Korean-language dailies
-- Prosecutors speed up investigation on officials from Moon gov't (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Prosecutors raid Paik Un-gyu's home, office in move aimed at Moon gov't (Kookmin Daily)
-- S. Korea-U.S. alliance to be expanded, including supply chain, nuclear plant (Donga Ilbo)
-- Confirmation of Han Duck-soo gains traction on support from Lee Jae-myung (Seoul Shinmun)
-- N. Korea injects fuel into ICBM ahead of Biden's planned visit (Segye Times)
-- Cryptocurrency, stocks, properties' bubble starts to burst (Chosun Ilbo)
-- K-semiconductors facing crisis; S. Korea-U.S. 'chip alliance' opportunity (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Washington asks for participation in S. Korea-U.S.-Japan exercise; Yoon's gov't says no consultations have been made (Hankyoreh)
-- Will they understand each other? (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Yoon, Biden to hold hands on nuclear reactor exports (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- S. Korea, U.S. get closer, forge 'nuclear reactor alliance,' following another in chips (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Biden's first stop is Samsung chip complex (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- 'Korea can be Silicon Valley for blockchain' (Korea Herald)
-- Deterrence on NK, economic security top summit agenda (Korea Times)
(END)

Keywords
#headlines
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!