SEOUL, May 20 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on May 20.
-- Prosecutors speed up investigation on officials from Moon gov't (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Prosecutors raid Paik Un-gyu's home, office in move aimed at Moon gov't (Kookmin Daily)
-- S. Korea-U.S. alliance to be expanded, including supply chain, nuclear plant (Donga Ilbo)
-- Confirmation of Han Duck-soo gains traction on support from Lee Jae-myung (Seoul Shinmun)
-- N. Korea injects fuel into ICBM ahead of Biden's planned visit (Segye Times)
-- Cryptocurrency, stocks, properties' bubble starts to burst (Chosun Ilbo)
-- K-semiconductors facing crisis; S. Korea-U.S. 'chip alliance' opportunity (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Washington asks for participation in S. Korea-U.S.-Japan exercise; Yoon's gov't says no consultations have been made (Hankyoreh)
-- Will they understand each other? (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Yoon, Biden to hold hands on nuclear reactor exports (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- S. Korea, U.S. get closer, forge 'nuclear reactor alliance,' following another in chips (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Biden's first stop is Samsung chip complex (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- 'Korea can be Silicon Valley for blockchain' (Korea Herald)
-- Deterrence on NK, economic security top summit agenda (Korea Times)
