Friday's weather forecast

All News 09:00 May 20, 2022

SEOUL, May 20 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Friday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 26/16 Sunny 30

Incheon 22/15 Sunny 30

Suwon 25/14 Sunny 30

Cheongju 28/15 Cloudy 0

Daejeon 28/14 Cloudy 0

Chuncheon 27/13 Sunny 30

Gangneung 28/20 Cloudy 0

Jeonju 26/14 Sunny 20

Gwangju 27/15 Sunny 60

Jeju 23/18 Cloudy 30

Daegu 28/16 Sunny 20

Busan 23/17 Sunny 20

