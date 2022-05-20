Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Seoul stocks open higher on tech, auto gains

All News 09:29 May 20, 2022

SEOUL, May 20 (Yonhap) -- South Korean shares opened higher Friday, buoyed by strong advances by tech and auto heavyweights, despite overnight falls on Wall Street.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) had added 25.64 points, or 0.99 percent, to trade at 2,617.98 points as of 9:15 a.m.

On Thursday, the index dipped 1.28 percent.

Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite declined, largely on continued pressure on inflation hikes.

KOSPI's top cap Samsung Electronics moved up 0.89 percent, and battery giant LG Energy Solution grew 2.29 percent.

No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix advanced 0.9 percent, and the country's largest automaker Hyundai Motor added 1.65 percent. Chemical heavyweight LG Chem jumped 3.39 percent.

The local currency was trading at 1,267.9 won against the U.S. dollar, up 9.8 won from the previous session's close.

jwc@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#stocks #KOSPI #open
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!