(LEAD) Prosecutors looking into whether to bring Ponzi fraud charges against Terraform CEO Kwon
(ATTN: UPDATES with latest info in last para)
SEOUL, May 20 (Yonhap) -- Prosecutors are looking into whether to bring Ponzi fraud charges against CEO Do Kwon of Terraform Labs, sources said Friday, a day after investors sued him over the shocking crash of the firm's two cryptocurrencies.
In a crash starting last week, Terraform's two main tokens, TerraUSD and sister coin Luna, had registered more than 99.99 percent falls from their highs, wiping out more than US$38 billion of investors' money in a week, according to data by CoinMarketCap.
Financial authorities said about 280,000 investors were believed to be holding about 70 billion Luna coins as of late, although the exact size of the damage remains unknown.
On Thursday, five South Korean investors filed criminal complaints against Kwon and co-founder Daniel Shin on charges of fraud and other financial irregularities, saying their combined damages amount to 1.4 billion won (US$1.1 million)
According to the sources, prosecutors in charge of the case are looking into whether they can make a Ponzi scheme case against "Anchor Protocol," under which depositors of TerraUSD are guaranteed a 20 percent annual return.
Anchor Protocol, an application facilitating contacts between TerraUSD depositors seeking financial returns and money borrowers, has been seen as instrumental in the recent growth of the stablecoin.
"Kwon's remarks promising returns could provide a key clue," a prosecution official said.
On Friday, the Seoul Southern District Prosecutors Office assigned the case to its Financial and Securities Crime Joint Investigation Team.
pbr@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Ateez to drop new Japanese EP next week
-
S. Korea to resume issuing short-term travel visas, e-visas next month
-
(2nd LD) BTS wins three Billboard Music Awards, marking 6th year to win an award
-
Crypto investor probed over allegedly visiting house of Terraform's CEO
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea still unresponsive to S. Korea's outreach for talks on COVID-19: official
-
(LEAD) Yoon, PPP lawmakers travel to Gwangju en masse to commemorate 1980 democracy uprising
-
S. Korea to send condolence delegation to UAE over death of president
-
S. Korea to resume issuing short-term travel visas, e-visas next month
-
(LEAD) Presidential secretary resigns amid controversy over remarks on homosexuality
-
(LEAD) N. Korea leader says his country faces 'great turmoil' due to COVID-19 spread
-
S. Korea to resume issuing short-term travel visas, e-visas next month
-
(LEAD) At least 8 injured in S-Oil refinery explosion in Ulsan: firefighters
-
(2nd LD) 8 injured in S-Oil refinery explosion in Ulsan: firefighters
-
At least 4 injured in S-Oil refinery explosion in Ulsan: firefighters
-
(LEAD) Biden set to arrive in S. Korea for first summit with Yoon