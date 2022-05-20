GCF board approves US$330 mln for green energy projects
SEJONG, May 20 (Yonhap) -- The Green Climate Fund (GCF), an international organization on fighting climate change, has approved US$330 million in funding for five green energy projects, South Korea's finance ministry said Friday.
The board of the GCF endorsed the funding plan for projects to support six emerging countries' efforts to battle climate change, according to the Ministry of Economy and Finance.
A combined $301.5 million will be spent to support four new projects, including $200 million for India's e-mobility financing program, and the remainder will be used to additionally fund the existing green project for Kenya and Senegal.
The GCF, launched in 2010 in Songdo, about 40 kilometers west of Seoul, aims to channel money from industrialized nations to developing countries to help them tackle climate change-related problems.
sooyeon@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Ateez to drop new Japanese EP next week
-
S. Korea to resume issuing short-term travel visas, e-visas next month
-
(2nd LD) BTS wins three Billboard Music Awards, marking 6th year to win an award
-
Crypto investor probed over allegedly visiting house of Terraform's CEO
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea still unresponsive to S. Korea's outreach for talks on COVID-19: official
-
S. Korea to send condolence delegation to UAE over death of president
-
(LEAD) Yoon, PPP lawmakers travel to Gwangju en masse to commemorate 1980 democracy uprising
-
S. Korea to resume issuing short-term travel visas, e-visas next month
-
(LEAD) Presidential secretary resigns amid controversy over remarks on homosexuality
-
(3rd LD) N. Korea reports 6 COVID-19 deaths amid 'explosive' spread of fever
-
S. Korea to resume issuing short-term travel visas, e-visas next month
-
(LEAD) At least 8 injured in S-Oil refinery explosion in Ulsan: firefighters
-
(2nd LD) 8 injured in S-Oil refinery explosion in Ulsan: firefighters
-
At least 4 injured in S-Oil refinery explosion in Ulsan: firefighters
-
U.S. flies spy plane to East Sea amid concerns about possible N.K. missile launch