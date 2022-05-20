S. Korea, U.S. coordinating over Yoon-Biden visit to key air base: sources
SEOUL, May 20 (Yonhap) -- South Korea and the United States are fine-tuning details over a possible visit by Presidents Yoon Suk-yeol and Joe Biden to a key Air Force operations center south of Seoul during Biden's upcoming trip here, informed sources said Friday.
The two sides have been in talks over the visit to the Korean Air and Space Operations Center (KAOC) located at Osan Air Base in Pyeongtaek, 70 kilometers south of the capital, possibly on Sunday, the last day of Biden's three-day visit here, according to the sources.
Should they visit the KAOC, the leaders are likely to be briefed on the security situation on the Korean Peninsula and the allied forces' readiness amid concerns about the possibility of North Korean provocations, including a long-range missile or nuclear test, observers said.
Earlier this week, Kim Tae-hyo, the first deputy chief of South Korea's presidential National Security Office, said that Yoon and Biden plan to conduct a joint schedule under the theme of economic security and security each day until Sunday.
