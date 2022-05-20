The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR)
All News 11:05 May 20, 2022
SEOUL, May 20 (Yonhap) -- The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR) as posted by Yonhap Infomax, the financial news and information arm of Yonhap News Agency, at 11:00 a.m.
Term Today (%) Previous Session (%)
1-W 1.50 1.50
1-M 1.58 1.57
2-M 1.66 1.65
3-M 1.74 1.73
6-M 1.96 1.95
12-M 2.48 2.47
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
Ateez to drop new Japanese EP next week
-
S. Korea to resume issuing short-term travel visas, e-visas next month
-
(2nd LD) BTS wins three Billboard Music Awards, marking 6th year to win an award
-
Crypto investor probed over allegedly visiting house of Terraform's CEO
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea still unresponsive to S. Korea's outreach for talks on COVID-19: official
Most Saved
-
S. Korea to send condolence delegation to UAE over death of president
-
(LEAD) Yoon, PPP lawmakers travel to Gwangju en masse to commemorate 1980 democracy uprising
-
S. Korea to resume issuing short-term travel visas, e-visas next month
-
(LEAD) Presidential secretary resigns amid controversy over remarks on homosexuality
-
(3rd LD) N. Korea reports 6 COVID-19 deaths amid 'explosive' spread of fever
-
S. Korea to resume issuing short-term travel visas, e-visas next month
-
(LEAD) At least 8 injured in S-Oil refinery explosion in Ulsan: firefighters
-
(2nd LD) 8 injured in S-Oil refinery explosion in Ulsan: firefighters
-
At least 4 injured in S-Oil refinery explosion in Ulsan: firefighters
-
U.S. flies spy plane to East Sea amid concerns about possible N.K. missile launch