First lady Kim to briefly meet Biden

All News 11:31 May 20, 2022

SEOUL, May 20 (Yonhap) -- First lady Kim Keon-hee is expected to briefly exchange greetings with U.S. President Joe Biden during a state dinner to be held Saturday after summit talks between President Yoon Suk-yeol and Biden, an official close to Kim said Friday.

Biden is scheduled to arrive in South Korea on Friday for a three-day visit in the first leg of his first trip to Asia that will also take him to Japan next week. First lady Jill Biden is not traveling together with him.

Under a diplomatic protocol, it may be inappropriate for Kim to accompany Yoon because the U.S. first lady is not accompanying Biden, but she is expected to drop by the welcoming dinner set for Saturday at the National Museum of Korea and meet briefly with Biden, the official said.

"I understand that first lady Kim will meet and greet Biden briefly," the official said.

It is unclear whether Kim will fully attend the welcome dinner.

President Yoon Suk-yeol and his wife, Kim Keon-hee, wave toward people lining up along a road while entering the presidential office in Seoul on May 10, 2022, right after his inaugural ceremony. (Pool photo) (Yonhap)

